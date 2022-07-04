Reports out of the UK indicate that Chelsea is very certain that they will sign Raheem Sterling giving other club mainstays more difficulty for playing time.

Chelsea in talks with Raheem Sterling, what does this mean for USMNT star Christian Pulisic and others

Addition by subtraction? That could be the case at Chelsea who are looking for their first splash signing of the summer. Raheem Sterling could be that signing as the 27-year-old has fallen out of favor at Manchester City.

According to 90min, Chelsea is “confident” that Raheem Sterling will be a blue sooner rather than later. The cost of the transfer could be in the $60 million range, as Manchester City are looking for a healthy transfer for the England winger.

For Sterling it could be a breath of fresh air after 7 years at City where he won 10 titles after starting his career at Liverpool. What would Sterling’s arrival mean for players such as Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Hakim Ziyech?

Raheem Sterling close to Chelsea, club will look to sell players on

Despite all the stats that are in his favor Christian Pulisic is reportedly being shopped around. While reports that Pulisic may be used as “trade bait” are really farfetched, Chelsea will want to get some return for the American who has mixed man of the match performances with inconsistent form plus injury issues.

Pulisic did finish his season strong but by then was reduced to a sub role at Chelsea. Juventus is reported to have passed on the American, but another report indicated that AC Milan was interested but it could be a loan. No other offers have come in from Premier League sides for Pulisic at the moment, and the big price tag in the range of 50-70 million could be that issue. Who can really afford Pulisic at the moment?

Hakim Ziyech who has played a sub role at Chelsea will find playing time dwindling more and could be on the move soon. Kai Havertz is a favorite of Thomas Tuchel, but Havertz had to platoon last season with other players adding Sterling could only limit his chances more.

Mason Mount seems to have his name set in stone in the starting XI at Chelsea and is a more versatile player than the others on this list, Tuchel depended on him a lot last year and with the arrival of Sterling look for them to complement each other or if they share playing time be the two go to guys for Tuchel.

With a deep squad Chelsea will need to offload players to avoid locker room issues that comes with having national team players not playing. Right now it would seem that USMNT star Christian Pulisic is the odd man out, but more players should follow suit as Chelsea continues to add to their squad.