Roman Abramovich and Chelsea may have a new teenage sensation at Stamford Bridge soon as the London club is ready to add a Barcelona player.

Chelsea is never one to let any transfer window go by without trying to make a splash. In 2019 Chelsea spent £58 million in the winter window to sign American Christian Pulisic, and now it would seem the Champions League champions are ready to do a similar deal in this winter window.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have spotted a Barcelona prodigy that Roman Abramovich is raving about and wants to sign him to the club as soon as possible. Barcelona, who are in the midst of a financial crisis, could be left with no option but to accept the overwhelming £42 million offer for a player who is only 17.

The player in question is 17-year-old midfielder Gavi, who only just made his entry into the Barcelona first team this season. Here is a profile on Gavi, Barcelona’s new wonder kid that is on the radar of Chelsea.

Gavi on the shortlist of Chelsea

Gavi has only played 10 games for the stumbling Catalan side, all 10 came this season. More impressive is that he has also played 4 games for the Spanish national team all in 2021 as well. Gavi has yet to score either for club or country but has some glaring comparisons.

Gavi signed with Barcelona at the age of 11 in 2015 and went up the ranks to the first team. On the national front Gavi also represented Spain at the U-15 and U-16 levels.

According to teammate Gerard Pique, Gavi has a lot of what current coach Xavi had to offer Barcelona back when he came on the scene. Gavi’s contract is set to end in 2023 and discussions are in place to renew his stay at Barcelona, but given Barcelona’s financial situation, £42 million may be a breath of fresh air for the club.