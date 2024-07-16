Kylian Mbappe has officially been introduced as the newest member of Real Madrid and took social media to connect with fans following his presentation.

Kylian Mbappe was officially introduced as a Real Madrid player today, and through X (formerly known as Twitter) he shared his first thoughts with the Merengue fans:

“Madridistas, Today was an unforgettable day for me and my family. I fulfilled my childhood dream. So many emotions!!!!! Thank you for the affection and love over many years. Very happy and proud to be part of the great family @realmadrid. I am eager to start playing for the best club in the world. ¡HALA MADRID!.”

In one of the most significant transfers in recent years, the French forward was introduced in a grand ceremony befitting his star status. Following the event, Mbappe took to social media to share a heartfelt message with Madridistas. His arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu represents a major boost for Real Madrid as they add one of the world’s top talents to their roster.

Following France’s recent elimination by Spain in Euro 2024, Kylian Mbappé, now a former PSG and Monaco star, has quickly refocused his attention. The dynamic forward is already gearing up for his new chapter with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe kisses the Real Madrid badge as he is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

When Will Kylian Mbappe Make His Real Madrid Debut?

Kylian Mbappe is set to make his official debut for Real Madrid on August 14, when the team faces Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. The match will take place at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Mbappe in action as he joins the Merengues for this high-profile clash.

Real Madrid has scheduled a summer tour of the United States, featuring friendly matches against AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. However, Kylian Mbappe is expected to miss this tour, as he will need additional time to recover after reaching the semifinals of Euro 2024. Additionally, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Dani Carvajal are also anticipated to rejoin the squad at a later date.

A Jersey Number with a Rich Legacy

The mystery is solved: Kylian Mbappe will don the legendary No. 9 jersey for Real Madrid, a number that has been vacant since his fellow Frenchman, Karim Benzema, left for football in Saudi Arabia. This jersey has a rich history at the Santiago Bernabeu, worn by some of the club’s most celebrated strikers. Here’s a look at the forwards who have worn the No. 9 shirt during their time at the Casa Blanca: