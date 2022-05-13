Chelsea attackers have had a tough season with no one really grabbing the key attacking position by the wheel. Below is a statistic of three of Chelsea’s main attacking pieces.

Chelsea is set to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and once again there is a mystery as to who Thomas Tuchel will field in this big time final. Chelsea sits third in the Premier League and the FA Cup is all they have left to play for after going deep in the Champions League and winning the Club World Cup.

Despite what on paper should have been a decent season, Chelsea was caught up in a bit of a firestorm with issues around unhappy players like Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic, as well as the sale of the club after Román Abramóvich’s UK assets were frozen.

Matchday365 did a comparison with three players at Chelsea, all three have been under the microscope by fans during the season but one of the three, the most questioned, leads the stats category big time.

Christian Pulisic dominates the stats when compared to Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Despite all the media and social media backlash when it comes to straight stats, Romelu Lukaku is the club's leading goal scorer with 15 and Mason Mount leads with assists at 16. The three players we will focus on now, Havertz (13G/5A), Werner (11G/6A), and Pulisic (8G/4A), have complied these numbers for the season.

To the naked eye Havertz is the most productive of the three, but when taking a closer look, it’s the USMNT star player that is leading the stats when compared to minutes played on the field per 90 min.

Pulisic leads in goals and assists when compared to his time on the field to the other two. Pulisic leads in key passes, while Havertz leads in big chances created. Successful dribbles, Progressive carries, Progressive carry distance, duels won, and percentage of duels won are all led by Pulisic.

Despite playing as a role player and having missed some matches due to injury Pulisic has been extremely productive for Chelsea, when given the opportunity to showcase his talent. By no means do these stats suggest Pulisic is a better player over the other two, but it does suggest that the American does contribute when on the pitch.

Rumors have begun to swirl that Pulisic is on the radar at Juventus and his father did tweet recently that the USMNT player is upset with his lack of playing time at Chelsea. While showcasing a lot of talent and being clutch in some big matches, Pulisic has not been able to keep it consistent with Chelsea be it for dips in form overall or injuries.