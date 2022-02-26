The defending champions of the UEFA Champions League might go bankrupt if owner Roman Abramovich is sanctioned, as per reports. As a result, the Russian businessman could be forced to sell the club to new owners.

In the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, potential takeover proposals for Chelsea have been written up, according to a report. The reigning Champions League winners are owned by Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.

The UK government announced multiple penalties on Russia and its assets in the UK in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Since 2003, Russian billionaire Abramovich has controlled the Stamford Bridge outfit, spending extensively and managing the club's most successful era.

The businessman has watched his team win the Premier League five times, as well as two UEFA Champions Leagues trophies after last season's victory. Despite the fact that the Blues owner has not yet been sanctioned directly, Bloomberg reports that interested parties in the London club are keeping a careful eye on the issue.

Abramovich could be forced to sell the club or it will go bankrupt

Potential suitors have begun drafting takeover bids, with some apparently situated in the United States, however, any parties involved remain unknown at this time. These rumored Chelsea buyers are yet unidentified.

Otherwise, Thomas Tuchel's side might go bankrupt if their owner is sanctioned by the UK and claims money owing to him, according to reports. As per the English outlet the Times, the UK ministers are debating whether to freeze or take the billionaire's assets.

In addition, it has been said that calls were made for him to lose his ability to own a soccer club in the United Kingdom. However, if that happens, he may demand that Chelsea repay him $2 billion in debt.