The hammer finally came down on Roman Abramovich, the UK government announced on Thursday that all of the Russian’s assets in the country have been frozen, this includes Premier League side Chelsea.

In regard to Chelsea the club cannot sell or buy any players, the club cannot offer contract extensions to any of their players or improve wages of any kind. Fans will not be allowed at the stadium except for season ticket holders and cannot sell any club merchandise.

Literally Chelsea has been frozen stiff and said sanctions put a damper on the possible signings of Jules Kounde, Erling Haaland and Declan Rice. What becomes of the 24 players the club has on loan still remains a mystery, but one thing is for certain, given the current situation, these 5 players will leave Chelsea in the summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Long time captain and defensive presence Cesar Azpilicueta could leave the club if the sanctions persist. Azpilicueta has over 300 games at the club and will have interesting offers on the table if his situation is not sorted out.

Antonio Rudiger

One of the world’s best defenders Antonio Rudiger has had a standout two seasons at Chelsea. Rudiger has been moving towards a move out of Chelsea and with clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid interested it’s extremely doubtful he stays.

Andreas Christensen

Defender Andreas Christensen is another name on the list of players whose contract will be up at season’s end and will most likely move on from Chelsea.

Charly Musonda Jr

Charly Musonda Jr's situation is clearer, his deal ends at season’s end and given his situation most likely won’t return.

Saul Niguez

On loan as well, Chelsea can no longer activate the option to buy the midfielder. Saul Niguez played all of 7 games and most likely was not going to stay at Chelsea past this season.

