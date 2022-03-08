There are two new potential owners that are interested in buying the team put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea is one of the hottest purchase items in the world of the super wealthy, a potential list of owners keeps piling up as Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale. The current Club World Cup champions are one of the most popular soccer teams in the world and is home to American Christian Pulisic.

To say that Chelsea would not be attractive to big time owners is an understatement. Now according to Sportico, the club is of interest to Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Ranadive has been involved in the NBA since 2013.

Another group interested in Chelsea is a Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media. It would be the second sale of a Premier League club to a Saudi consortium in the recent months as Newcastle United was purchased by one in October.

List of potential Chelsea owners

With the addition of these two ownership groups the list of potential Chelsea owners has increased to 6 with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, and Stephen Ross all interested in buying the team.

The name that keeps gaining momentum is that of Todd Boehly, who has been interested in buying Chelsea for a while, the US billionaire is the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. It would be one more American owner to the Premier League.