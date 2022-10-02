Chelsea will host AC Milan for the Matchday 3 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Chelsea will receive AC Milan in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The locals have had a very bad start in this UEFA Champions League. It was expected that they would fight with AC Milan for the leadership of the group, but at the moment they are last with only 1 point out of 6 possible. Until now it was the surprise defeat against Dinamo Zagreb and a draw against Salzburg, so without a doubt they need the victory and even more so playing at home.

On the visitors' side, they are currently the leaders of the group with 4 points. They got off to an inauspicious start with a 1-1 draw with Salzburg, but then managed to bounce back with a fine 3-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb. Although winning in England will not be easy, a victory would leave them very well placed and the “Rossoneri” will go for it.

Chelsea vs AC Milan: Date

This game between Chelsea and AC Milan for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England this Wednesday, October 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs AC Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Chelsea and AC Milan can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: VIX+.

