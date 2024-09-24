Chelsea vs Barrow: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Chelsea face off against Barrow for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Chelsea and Barrow will face each other in the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans will have multiple ways to catch the action, with both traditional TV broadcasts and live streaming platforms available, ensuring supporters everywhere can tune in and enjoy the contest.

[Watch Chelsea vs Barrow online in the US on Paramount+]

After an impressive win against West Ham on Matchday 5 of the Premier League, Chelsea are shifting their focus to the Carabao Cup, eager to continue building momentum. The Blues are starting to show signs of improvement following two challenging seasons, but with the 2024/2025 campaign still in its early stages, there’s a long road ahead.

Next up, Chelsea face League Two side Barrow, where they enter as heavy favorites. Despite the gap in quality, Barrow come into the match with the belief that they can pull off a cup upset. The underdogs will look to exploit any signs of overconfidence from Chelsea, knowing that in soccer everything is possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Barrow: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 25)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 25)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 25)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Barrow: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: DAZN Canada

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports+

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Arena

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Arena

UK: Sky Sports+

USA: Paramount+