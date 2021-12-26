Chelsea, one of the pursuers that leaders Manchester City have, will face Brighton for matchday 19 of the Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this La Liga game in the US.

Chelsea (second, only after Manchester City) will face Brighton who fight the entrance to the international cups, in a game valid for matchday 20 of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Here you can find all you need to know about this PL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

The last UEFA Champions League champion is having a season at the height of what was expected of them: they advanced (although in second place) in their UCL group, and in the Premier they are second with 41 points, 6 from the current leaders, Manchester City. Of course, the aspirations of this team are greater than those of being runner-up, and in order to achieve them, they will have to obtain victory in their next match.

In front is Brighton, a team that was expected to do a rather modest job and enough to save the category, but in reality they are having a much better campaign than that. The East Sussex team is currently above the middle of the table, not far from the qualifying positions for the next Europa League, a goal that could be the one that the “Seagulls” will set themselves from now on, but for which need victories.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Date

The match between Chelsea, currently second best in the standings and seeking to catch up with Manchester City at the top of the standings, and Brighton, which are hopeful to be able to reach a place in the next Europa League, will be played at Stamford Bridge East Wednesday, December 29 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Brighton: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

This game valid for the matchday 20 of this season 2021/22 of the Premier League between the local Chelsea (who seeks to trap themselves to the top of the standings, trying to reach the leader Manchester City) and Brighton and Hove (with the hope of fight for a spot in the next Europa League), can be seen in the United States at: Peacock.

