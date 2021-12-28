Chelsea, who are second in the standings, are looking to reach the top when they play at home against Brighton and Hove. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this Premier League game in the United States, the preview, predictions and odds.

Chelsea want to reach the top of the standings where Manchester City have been installed for several matchdays, and for that they will have to beat Brighton who dream of reaching the qualifying zone for the next Europa League. Here you will find all the information about this Premier League game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this EPL match. In Canada, you can watch this game on DAZN.

Chelsea is one of the main candidates to win the title this year. The defending champion of the last UEFA Champions League is in second place in the Premier League, six points behind the current leaders, Manchester City. Of course, Romelu Lukaku's team seeks to reach the top and for that they will have to beat Brighton.

On the side of the visitors, a very good season for them. Not only are they far from the relegation zone to the second division, but they are also 8 points behind West Ham, who are taking the only place that the Premier League grants to the next Europe League, therefore, it would not be strange that, if their numbers begin to improve, they can dream of qualifying for this international competition.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM

Location: Stamford Bridge, South West London, England

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Chelsea vs Brighton: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Chelsea vs Brighton: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It's no wonder given the history both teams have that the stats between them are largely dominated by Chelsea. In fact, in 16 matches played, Brighton and Hove could only beat “The Blues” once. Of the remaining 15 matches, 12 were Chelsea wins and 3 were draws. This game will be the 17th between them.

It will be an attractive game considering that the last champion of the UEFA Champions League will go in search of the 3 points to reach Manchester City at the top of the standings, while Brighton dream of a historic victory (the second against “The Blues” throughout their history) in order to get closer to the Europa League qualification zone.

How to watch or live stream Chelsea vs Brighton in the US

This game valid for the matchday 20 of this 2021/22 season of the Premier League between the local Chelsea (who seeks to trap themselves to the top of the standings, trying to reach the leader Manchester City) and Brighton and Hove (with the hope of fight for a spot in the next Europa League), can be seen in the United States at: Peacock. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorite with -240 odds, while Brighton have +750. A tie would finish in a +360 payout.

DraftKings Chelsea -240 Tie +360 Brighton +750

*Odds vis DraftKings