Chelsea and Crystal Palace will clash off at Wembley Stadium in the 2021-22 FA Cup Semi-Finals. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Semi-Finals

Chelsea and Crystal Palace will meet at Wembley Stadium in London in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their sixth FA Cup meeting. Surprisingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Crystal Palace and Chelsea have celebrated a victory on two occasions so far, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on February 14, 1976, when Crystal Palace narrowly won 2-3 away in the 1975/76 FA Cup Third Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition since then, this time in the later stages of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Semi-Finals game between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be played on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.