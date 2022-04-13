It had the makings of a magical night, but a Karim Benzema extra time goal ended Chelsea’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League. On social media the supporters continued their attacks on many players in the squad.

For Chelsea it has been a season of what if’s, what if they would have played a better first leg against Real Madrid? What if they did not have the patch of games where Christian Pulisic was not their lone striker? What if just one more ball would have gone in the net last night against Real Madrid?

Hard to imagine that the current FIFA Club World Champions, and until May, Champions League winners have felt so much heat from their supporters. Chelsea is a club that despite their inconsistencies are fourth in the Premier League, still have the FA Cup to play for, and boast one of the more talented sides in the world. Still, the club has the shadow of its sale after Roman Abramovich was banished from English football.

It would seem that every time something does not go right at Chelsea the game of musical chairs as to who to blame shifts, last night it was the turn of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and N'Golo Kanté for a “loss” and elimination in a game Chelsea can hold their heads up high for.

Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and N'Golo Kanté feel the heat on social media

After a terrible first leg against Real Madrid, the blues were all over the Spanish giants, with 28 shots on goal to Madrid’s 10. 57% of the possession belonged to Chelsea and they had 10 corner kicks to 1. Still, it was not enough.

On Twitter and Reddit, the digital world’s version of a cesspool, “fans” spared little love for American Christian Pulisic who could not capitalize on 2 opportunities. Pulisic’s season has been disappointing, derailed by injuries and inconsistent form, Pulisic has been no better than the rest of his teammates up and down campaign. In the Champions League the USMNT star had 2 goals and 1 assist in 7 matches. Pulisic’s best performance came in the series against Lille where he scored his only 2 goals in each match. In the first game against Real Madrid the 23-year-old handed in one of his worst outings in a Chelsea jersey.

Many fans have made Pulisic the brunt of their attacks, with one claiming “he is not fit to wear the 10 jersey at Chelsea”. The reality is Pulisic played a lot of games for Chelsea out of position and last scored on March 5th against Burnley. Pulisic has been asked to do a lot of the dirty work for Thomas Tuchel and has produced 6 goals in 30 games this season. Pulisic’s inconsistency to cement himself in the Chelsea squad has been cause for concern for the USMNT fanbase and at times all she wrote for the Chelsea supporters who demand more from their number 10.

Kai Havertz received a 4 rating from L'Equipe and while his game was “quiet” he played the full 120 minutes. In the Champions League Havertz scored the lone goal in the first leg against Real Madrid and added 2 more previously. Havertz who had a difficult start to his season, but since has scored 5 goals in his last 5 games, handing in his best performances of the season.

Havertz seems to be getting comfortable at Chelsea and his goals have come against Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and most recently against Southampton. When used exclusively as a center striker Havertz has 6 goals in 13 games, his best output, but fans believe the German to “not be a world class striker” and continue to write him off.

Maybe the player who has taken the most abuse has been N'Golo Kanté, the French midfielder who had a poor Champions League playing 6 games with 0 goals and 1 assist. Injuries have hurt his season and, in the league, N'Golo Kanté has 2 goals and 4 assists in 21 games. The French star was bashed with memes and criticisms of his slow play. It has not been an easy season for Kanté but the same can be said for the rest of the Chelsea squad.

Only two weeks ago Timo Werner was feeling the heat, before that Jorginho “was not the same”, and Mason Mount was a “waste of money”. It would seem that on social media where the idea is to destroy someone rather than have a proper discussion even the most talented soccer players are devoid from the support they need from “fans” when it matters most… after a brutal defeat.