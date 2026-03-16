Former Lionel Messi teammate and World Cup runner-up Sergio Romero retires to pursue coaching career

Before Emiliano Martinez, there was Sergio Romero, who was also a teammate of Lionel Messi and a key part of the squad when Argentina reached the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Messi had his first opportunity to become a world champion. Now Romero appears ready for a new direction in his career, not as a player but as a coach.

Romero decided to retire from professional soccer after what became his last experience with Argentinos Juniors. Chiquito, who turned 39 in February, received several proposals in the last transfer window to remain active at least through 2026. However, due to family reasons, he chose to bring his playing career to an end and already has a clear idea about his next step, beginning a path as a head coach.

According to Infobae, the emblematic goalkeeper of Argentina waited to find a club during the most recent market. His only condition was staying in Buenos Aires, and the offers he received did not fully convince him. He even considered taking a sabbatical semester after terminating his contract with Argentinos Juniors, but in recent weeks, he began to seriously consider hanging up his gloves and starting a managerial career.

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In mid January, Romero commented during an interview with DSports Radio that he wanted to remain active, either as a starter for a team or even as a backup. “If it does not happen, I am prepared to cross the line and begin a career that will surely be beautiful,” said the Misiones native, who earned his coaching license in 2023 while playing for Boca Juniors and already has his coaching staff assembled.

Sergio Romero during the 2014 World Cup.

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Where could he pursue that goal?

Romero speculated about the possibility of receiving a call from Racing after the departure of Gabriel Arias, even while knowing that Facundo Cambeses held the starting role. However, his relationship with the club from Avellaneda did not end in the best way, and Gustavo Costas ultimately decided not to pursue him and instead brought back Matias Tagliamonte from Union de Santa Fe.

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Romero made it clear that he desires to work as a head coach rather than as an assistant or a goalkeeper coach. “I have everything planned and ready for the moment I decide. I will take the step without any problem. I watch a lot of soccer, I like watching leagues from every country, even the lower divisions. My style as a coach? As Menotti used to say, soccer is about moments, names, and adapting to the squad you have. Playing in Europe and being coached by Van Gaal, Mourinho, Tata Martino and Alejandro Sabella gave me tools to find my path.”

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A look at his journey with Argentina

Although Emiliano Martinez continues pursuing the personal challenge of surpassing him, Romero remains the Argentine goalkeeper with the most appearances in the history of Argentina. He recorded 96 matches compared to the 57 played by “Dibu”.

After winning the 2007 U-20 World Cup in Canada and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Romero was promoted to the senior national team by Diego Maradona, who gave him the starting role at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He also played an important role under Alejandro Sabella with Messi during Brazil 2014, before being left out of the squad by Jorge Sampaoli shortly before the 2018 World Cup due to a knee problem.

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