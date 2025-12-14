Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Crystal Palace square off with Manchester City in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online in the US on Peacock]

Arsenal steadied themselves with a bounce-back win over Wolverhampton on Matchday 16 after a narrow 2–1 loss to Aston Villa the week prior, a result that tightened their grip at the top of the table and ramped up the pressure on Manchester City, now trailing the Gunners by five points.

With the title race intensifying, City enter their next matchup knowing a victory would slash that deficit to two, but standing in the way is a surging Crystal Palace side hitting its stride and pushing toward a Champions League position, making this a high-stakes showdown with major implications at both ends of the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match be played?

Crystal Palace take on Manchester City this Sunday, December 14, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 16. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Advertisement

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.