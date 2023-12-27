Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Chelsea are gearing up for another challenging match at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace, fueled by the desire to improve their league position after a recent away defeat. Despite the loss, a return to home turf offers a chance for redemption, where they’ve secured two wins in their last five home games.

[Watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea lost a recent game against Wolves 1-2 on the road in what was a tough game for them where they could barely score a goal at the 90+6” minute, Chelsea’s desperation was evident as six players were booked during the game. game.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are riding a wave of confidence after two consecutive draws – a 1-1 stalemate against Brighton and a surprising 2-2 draw against league giants Manchester City. This positive momentum has ignited their own aspirations to climb away from the relegation zone.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea and Crystal Palace play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Wednesday, December 27 at Stamford Bridge in London. While Chelsea are favored at home, Crystal Palace’s recent away draw against Manchester City demonstrates their resilience and potential to upset the odds. Both teams boast similar recent records, with Chelsea’s home form slightly outpacing Crystal Palace’s overall performance.

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM December 28

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 28

Indonesia: 2:30 AM December 28

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM December 28

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM December 28

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM December 28

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 3

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock