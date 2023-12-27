Chelsea are gearing up for another challenging match at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace, fueled by the desire to improve their league position after a recent away defeat. Despite the loss, a return to home turf offers a chance for redemption, where they’ve secured two wins in their last five home games.
Chelsea lost a recent game against Wolves 1-2 on the road in what was a tough game for them where they could barely score a goal at the 90+6” minute, Chelsea’s desperation was evident as six players were booked during the game. game.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are riding a wave of confidence after two consecutive draws – a 1-1 stalemate against Brighton and a surprising 2-2 draw against league giants Manchester City. This positive momentum has ignited their own aspirations to climb away from the relegation zone.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea and Crystal Palace play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Wednesday, December 27 at Stamford Bridge in London. While Chelsea are favored at home, Crystal Palace’s recent away draw against Manchester City demonstrates their resilience and potential to upset the odds. Both teams boast similar recent records, with Chelsea’s home form slightly outpacing Crystal Palace’s overall performance.
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM December 28
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM December 28
Indonesia: 2:30 AM December 28
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM December 28
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM December 28
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM December 28
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 3
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock