The showdown between Chelsea and Everton will mark the conclusion of Matchday 33 in the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this upcoming clash, featuring venue details, and explore a range of viewing options, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming platforms available in your country.
Matchday 33 draws to a close, featuring a, interesting match between two teams with distinct motivations. On one side stands Chelsea, a squad enduring a season falling short of expectations despite their talented roster. Nonetheless, they now find themselves with a significant opportunity.
A victory would propel them to 47 points, just four points shy of Newcastle and Manchester United, the last teams securing spots in international cups, a position the “Blues” aspire to attain. Their opponents, Everton, currently sit at 27 points, just two points clear of relegation territory, and are desperate to distance themselves from it.
Chelsea vs Everton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 16)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 16)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 16)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 16)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC Sports App, USA Network