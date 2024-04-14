Chelsea face off against Everton for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Chelsea vs Everton: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 33

The showdown between Chelsea and Everton will mark the conclusion of Matchday 33 in the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this upcoming clash, featuring venue details, and explore a range of viewing options, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming platforms available in your country.

Matchday 33 draws to a close, featuring a, interesting match between two teams with distinct motivations. On one side stands Chelsea, a squad enduring a season falling short of expectations despite their talented roster. Nonetheless, they now find themselves with a significant opportunity.

A victory would propel them to 47 points, just four points shy of Newcastle and Manchester United, the last teams securing spots in international cups, a position the “Blues” aspire to attain. Their opponents, Everton, currently sit at 27 points, just two points clear of relegation territory, and are desperate to distance themselves from it.

Chelsea vs Everton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 16)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 16)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 16)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC Sports App, USA Network