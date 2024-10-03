Chelsea vs Gent: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Conference League

Chelsea will face Gent in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Conference League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Chelsea are set to take on Gent in Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Fans won’t want to miss this crucial league stage clash as Chelsea looks to continue their European campaign. Whether you’re watching from home or on the go, we’ve got you covered with all the essential broadcast details for your country.

The UEFA Conference League campaign kicks off for Chelsea, widely regarded as one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. After a few seasons of underwhelming performances that fell short of expectations for a club of their stature, Chelsea are looking to reestablish themselves on the international stage.

Despite a turbulent season last year, they secured a spot in the Conference League and now aim to compete at the highest level again. Their first test comes against Gent, who currently sit second in the Belgian Pro League. While Gent enters this matchup as the clear underdog, they are determined to pull off an upset against the Blues.

Chelsea vs Gent: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 4)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 4)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 4)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Gent: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3Germany: RTL+India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 255Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka beIN Sports MalaysiaNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaPortugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports UltimateUSA: Paramount+, ViX