Trending topics:
Conference League

Chelsea vs Gent: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Conference League

Chelsea will face Gent in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Conference League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Romeo Lavia of Chelsea
© IMAGO / Every Second MediaRomeo Lavia of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Chelsea are set to take on Gent in Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Fans won’t want to miss this crucial league stage clash as Chelsea looks to continue their European campaign. Whether you’re watching from home or on the go, we’ve got you covered with all the essential broadcast details for your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Gent live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The UEFA Conference League campaign kicks off for Chelsea, widely regarded as one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. After a few seasons of underwhelming performances that fell short of expectations for a club of their stature, Chelsea are looking to reestablish themselves on the international stage.

Despite a turbulent season last year, they secured a spot in the Conference League and now aim to compete at the highest level again. Their first test comes against Gent, who currently sit second in the Belgian Pro League. While Gent enters this matchup as the clear underdog, they are determined to pull off an upset against the Blues.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Gent: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 4)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 4)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 4)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Gent’s Andri Gudjohnsen – IMAGO / Belga

Gent’s Andri Gudjohnsen – IMAGO / Belga

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Gent: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3Germany: RTL+India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 255Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka beIN Sports MalaysiaNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaPortugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports UltimateUSA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A
Soccer

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A

NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to all doubters after Ravens impressive win over Bills
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to all doubters after Ravens impressive win over Bills

NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills
NFL

NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown gets real about his relationship with Jayson Tatum
NBA

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown gets real about his relationship with Jayson Tatum

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo