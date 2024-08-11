Chelsea will face Inter in a 2024 international friendly. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Chelsea are set to square off against Inter in a highly anticipated 2024 international club friendly, promising fans an electrifying showdown they won’t want to miss. Get ready for all the live action with our complete guide on how to catch the game, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online in your country.

Chelsea are determined to bounce back from two disappointing seasons, making a statement with their aggressive approach in the summer of 2024. The Blues have been putting themselves to the test against strong opponents in various friendlies as they gear up for the rapidly approaching Premier League season.

Their next challenge is no small task, as they prepare to take on the reigning Serie A champions, Inter Milan. The Italian giants are coming off a dominant 2023/2024 domestic campaign, where they clinched the league title with relative ease. However, their international aspirations fell short, and they are undoubtedly motivated to make a deeper impact in the 2024/2025 season.

Chelsea vs Inter: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 10:00 AM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Chelsea vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Italia: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona