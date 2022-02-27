After a very close 90 minutes in which neither of them could score, and extra time in which the tie persisted, Chelsea and Liverpool had to go to penalties, where the “Reds” prevailed, crowning themselves champions. Find the funniest memes and reactions here.

In the game corresponding to the final of the Carabao Cup, Chelsea and Liverpool faced this Sunday, February 27. After a fairly close game both in the 90 minutes and in extra time, the "Reds" were proclaimed champions in a marathon series of penalties (11-10). Here you can find the funniest memes and reactions of this final game.

It was known that it would be a very even final and it really was. Two of the best teams of today were facing each other. The match lived up to what was expected in terms of quality, but not so much in terms of emotions. Throughout the 90s the result was 0-0, which was not changed in extra time (although Chelsea could make the difference with two well disallowed goals both by microscopic offsides).

With this victory, Liverpool reach 9 titles, which makes them the maximum winner of the English League Cup, surpassing Manchester City and thus becoming the maximum winner of this Cup. The “Reds” win this Carabao Cup again after 10 years, the last time being in the 2011/2012 edition.

Funniest memes and reactions

Fans celebrated Liverpool's win in the social media, as well as mock Chelsea's loss. Many fans also talked about how entertaining the game was, despite the 0-0. The memes were most at all against goalkeeper "Blue" Arrizabalaga, who entered for Mendy and ended up scoring the penalty that gave Liverpool the title. These are some of the funniest memes and reactions: