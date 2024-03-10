Chelsea and Newcastle, each vying for points, will clash on the 28th Matchday of the 2023/2024 Premier League. This overview offers in-depth information about this match, detailing the location and the multiple options for viewing it on TV or via live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The match features two teams whose seasons have been underwhelming. Both were anticipated to perform better, especially considering the significant investments made in their squads. However, they currently find themselves in the mid-table, striving to secure points in hopes of qualifying for a cup competition.
Newcastle is slightly better positioned for this aim, with 40 points, just 3 points behind West Ham, the current last qualifier for an international cup spot. Chelsea, with 36 points, remains hopeful of securing qualification. They believe reaching this goal is still within reach, especially since they have a game in hand. A victory over Newcastle would be crucial for their aspirations.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 12)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 12)
Canada: 4:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 12)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 12)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 12)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 12)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Video Moji
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Italy: Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO