Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 11, 2024

Chelsea and Newcastle, each vying for points, will clash on the 28th Matchday of the 2023/2024 Premier League. This overview offers in-depth information about this match, detailing the location and the multiple options for viewing it on TV or via live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

The match features two teams whose seasons have been underwhelming. Both were anticipated to perform better, especially considering the significant investments made in their squads. However, they currently find themselves in the mid-table, striving to secure points in hopes of qualifying for a cup competition.

Newcastle is slightly better positioned for this aim, with 40 points, just 3 points behind West Ham, the current last qualifier for an international cup spot. Chelsea, with 36 points, remains hopeful of securing qualification. They believe reaching this goal is still within reach, especially since they have a game in hand. A victory over Newcastle would be crucial for their aspirations.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 12)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 12)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 12)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 12)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 12)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Video Moji

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Italy: Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO