At least two Premier League giants, Chelsea and Newcastle United, have stormed into the 2023-2024 EFL Cup Quarter-finals, defying expectations of underdog upsets. While other top teams succumbed, these two sides showcased contrasting paths to success.
Chelsea’s road was slightly longer, starting in the South Section of the Second Round, where they edged past spirited underdogs AFC Wimbledon 2-1. Despite facing a lower-league opponent, they had to fight for their victory. But they redeemed themselves in the Fourth Round, comfortably dispatching Blackburn Rovers 2-0 to book their place in the last eight.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, announced their arrival with a stunning upset. They dethroned reigning EFL champions Manchester United in a ruthless 3-0 mauling in the Fourth Round. Scoring two goals in the first half and another in the second, they sent shockwaves through the competition and solidified their reputation as giant slayers.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea and Newcastle United play for the 2023-2024 EFL Quarter-finals on Tuesday, December 19 at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea boasts a seasoned and formidable squad, but Newcastle United are riding a wave of momentum and confidence. Fueled by their victories over Manchester United and City, they have proven they can topple big names and are a force to be reckoned with in the remaining rounds.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM December 20
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM December 20
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM December 20
Indonesia: 4:00 AM December 20
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM December 20
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM December 20
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM December 20
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM December 20
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM December 20
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM December 20
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Chelsea vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Brazil: DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Mola TV
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: Mola TV
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States: ESPN+