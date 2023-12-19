Chelsea vs Newcastle United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Quarter-finals in your country

At least two Premier League giants, Chelsea and Newcastle United, have stormed into the 2023-2024 EFL Cup Quarter-finals, defying expectations of underdog upsets. While other top teams succumbed, these two sides showcased contrasting paths to success.

Chelsea’s road was slightly longer, starting in the South Section of the Second Round, where they edged past spirited underdogs AFC Wimbledon 2-1. Despite facing a lower-league opponent, they had to fight for their victory. But they redeemed themselves in the Fourth Round, comfortably dispatching Blackburn Rovers 2-0 to book their place in the last eight.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, announced their arrival with a stunning upset. They dethroned reigning EFL champions Manchester United in a ruthless 3-0 mauling in the Fourth Round. Scoring two goals in the first half and another in the second, they sent shockwaves through the competition and solidified their reputation as giant slayers.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea and Newcastle United play for the 2023-2024 EFL Quarter-finals on Tuesday, December 19 at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea boasts a seasoned and formidable squad, but Newcastle United are riding a wave of momentum and confidence. Fueled by their victories over Manchester United and City, they have proven they can topple big names and are a force to be reckoned with in the remaining rounds.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

