Chelsea and Palmeiras clash in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup final aiming to become world champions. Here, find out the date, time, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Final

We'll have a Europe vs. South America final again to decide the 2021 world champions. UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea and Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras clash in a massive 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Final in Abu Dhabi. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Premier League side had to sweat to beat Al Hilal in the semifinals but got the job done anyway. The Blues aim to redeem themselves in the FIFA competition after losing to Corinthians in the 2012 final.

On the other hand, the Verdao took care of business against Al-Ahly have made their way to the tournament's final after coming up short last year against Tigres. The odds are stacked against them but Palmeiras will try to pull off a shock and become the fourth Brazilian side to upset a European champion in a Club World Cup decider.

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras: Date

Chelsea and Palmeiras will face each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Final at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Blues make their second appearance in the final after their 2012 participation, while it's the first time for the Verdao.

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel to watch Chelsea vs. Palmeiras in the US

The game to be played between Chelsea and Palmeiras in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup final will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, and Foxsports.com.