Peru star calls out referee for favoring Messi and Argentina during 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi's Argentina defeated Peru 1-0 for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, not everyone was happy with the referee after the match.

While Argentina managed to defeat Peru with a spectacular Lautaro Martinez’s goal after a Lionel Messi assist for Matchday 12 of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the hosts struggled for most of the match to create clear chances in attack. According to Peru’s Paolo Guerrero, they had some help from the referee.

“It’s really difficult when the referee influences the game. They were pushing us and he didn’t call a single foul. You touch Messi with a finger and he gets a foul every time. Do you analyze this or do you not care?” he told the press after the match.

“He called a foul for any little contact. Nothing for us. It’s really difficult because it conditions you and gets into your head. If you look at their fouls, they were all from the set pieces,” he added.

It was a hard-fought match with several tense moments between players. Carlos Zambrano was one of the players that saw a yellow card for a tough tackle over Alexis Mac Allister, which to Argentina players was dangerous enough to deserve a red card. However, referee Wilmar Roldan didn’t think it was that severe. Miguel Araujo and Gianluca Lapadula were also booked.

Paolo Guerrero of Peru reacts during the match against Argentina (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Zambrano also had a discussion with Messi. According to TyC Sports, the Argentine captain said to him “What are you doing, fool?” after they collided. Meanwhile, Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Advincula also had a tense moment.

Argentina to remain at the top of the Conmebol standings

Thanks to their victory, Argentina will remain at the top of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying standings until March, when the qualifiers resume. La Albiceleste have 25 points so far, and they are really close to securing their place in the tournament.

With six more matches to go, there are 18 points at stake and Argentina are currently 12 points ahead of the seventh best placed (Bolivia), which would go to the World Cup playoffs. So, they could officially secure their spot in the World Cup in March, depending on other results, if they win against Uruguay and Brazil.

