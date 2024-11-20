Mario Cristobal strongly warns Cam Ward, rest of Hurricanes players on last games of the season

The Miami Hurricanes stand in front of their best chance to make the College Football Playoffs since the CFP made its debut in 2014. The Hurricanes’ fate is on their hands, they must win out and they clinch a place in the ACC Championship. However, head coach Mario Cristobal is aware of past years disappointments and has issued a strong warning to quarterback Cam Ward and the rest of the team.

The Hurricanes have no margin of error. After losing to Georgia Tech, Miami cannot afford any more losses in their NCAA season. Fans in Coral Gables were quick to recall recent late-season collapses. In 2017, the team started off 10-0, before losing three consecutive games including the ACC Championship Game and Orange Bowl.

However, Cristobal has learned from the past mistakes and is looking to exorcise Miami‘s demons as the expanded postseason sets the ideal opportunity for the program to make the CFP. On that note, he issued a strong message to Ward and the rest of the players.

“There’s been opportunities heading into the latter part of the season and for whatever reason, it tailed off or didn’t quite work out,” Cristobal told reporters. “So, we’d like to prevent any avoidable mistakes or mistakes by making sure we’re focused at the task at hand. Right now, that’s tomorrow’s practice and Wake Forest.”

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Cristobal makes big statement on Xavier Restrepo

Xavier Restrepo has become the best wideout in the Hurricanes program. And it’s not particularly close, he leads the team in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches (55-934-10). Since Ward arrived in Miami from Washington State, the QB-WR duo got into a rhythym and have become a top threat in college football.

As Ward is among the favorites to the Heisman Trophy and considered a top QB prospect, Restrepo deserves much credit for becoming Miami’s most reliable target. Cristobal acknowledged ‘X’s’ impact on the team and sent him a special message.

“He means the world of the program, and the program means the world to him. He is the epitome of hard work. I think he’s grown up a ton. That’s the biggest thing, the maturity levels of X, over the past eight, nine, ten months, being all about team and making sure that he does everything possible to affect teammates has really been just incredibly, just awesome to watch.“

