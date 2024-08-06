Chelsea will take on Real Madrid in a 2024 international friendly. Fans can look forward to comprehensive details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Chelsea are set to clash with Real Madrid in a 2024 international friendly, promising an exhilarating showdown. Don’t miss a second of the action—here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, whether you’re catching it on TV or streaming live in your country.

As the countdown to the new season in Europe’s top leagues narrows to just a few days, teams are entering the final phase of their preparations. Chelsea, looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign marred by consistent poor results and diminished ambitions, are aiming to re-establish themselves among the elite this year. The Blues are determined to turn the page and mount a serious challenge at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, their rivals are riding high on a wave of success. Real Madrid, having clinched both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles in the 2023/2024 season, have asserted themselves as Europe’s most dominant force. The Spanish giants are keen to extend their winning streak and are meticulously preparing to maintain their supremacy in the upcoming season.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 9:00 AM (August 7)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (August 7)

Canada: 7:00 PM

France: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Germany: 1:00 AM (August 7)

India: 4:30 AM (August 7)

Indonesia: 7:00 AM (August 7)

Ireland: 12:00 PM (August 7)

Italy: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (August 7)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Nigeria: 12:00 AM (August 7)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (August 7)

South Africa: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Spain: 1:00 AM (August 7)

UAE: 3:00 AM (August 7)

UK: 12:00 AM (August 7)

USA: 7:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: Paramount+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: Sportdigital, FUSSBALL 2

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio, Trans 7

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro, SuperSport 2

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 5

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport PSL, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions Tour, Movistar Plus+

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes