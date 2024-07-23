Chelsea are set to take on Wrexham in an exciting 2024 international friendly. Find out all the crucial details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country, right here.

Chelsea vs Wrexham: Where to watch and live stream 2024 International friendly in your country

Chelsea are set to face Wrexham in a 2024 international friendly. This preview provides everything you need to know about the matchup, including key players to watch and how to catch every moment, whether on TV or via live streaming services in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Wrexham live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

A highly anticipated showdown looms as Wrexham takes on Chelsea, especially following Wrexham’s impressive draw against AFC Bournemouth. The Welsh side, set to compete in Football League One next season, aims to continue its march toward the ultimate dream of Premier League promotion. Their preparation is top-notch, reflecting their ambition and determination.

On the other hand, Chelsea are looking to rebound from a disappointing season, and the recent controversy surrounding the Argentine player Enzo Fernandez. With the Premier League kickoff just three weeks away, the “Blues” are eager to put the past behind them and refocus on a strong start.

Chelsea vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 12:30 PM (July 25)

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (July 25)

Nigeria: 3:30 AM (July 25)

South Africa: 4:30 AM (July 25)

UAE: 7:30 AM (July 25)

USA: 10:30 PM (ET)

Wrexham’s Jack Marriott – IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Paramount+

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN App