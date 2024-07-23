Chelsea are set to face Wrexham in a 2024 international friendly. This preview provides everything you need to know about the matchup, including key players to watch and how to catch every moment, whether on TV or via live streaming services in your country.
A highly anticipated showdown looms as Wrexham takes on Chelsea, especially following Wrexham’s impressive draw against AFC Bournemouth. The Welsh side, set to compete in Football League One next season, aims to continue its march toward the ultimate dream of Premier League promotion. Their preparation is top-notch, reflecting their ambition and determination.
On the other hand, Chelsea are looking to rebound from a disappointing season, and the recent controversy surrounding the Argentine player Enzo Fernandez. With the Premier League kickoff just three weeks away, the “Blues” are eager to put the past behind them and refocus on a strong start.
Chelsea vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time in your country
Australia: 12:30 PM (July 25)
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (July 25)
Nigeria: 3:30 AM (July 25)
South Africa: 4:30 AM (July 25)
UAE: 7:30 AM (July 25)
USA: 10:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: Paramount+
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN App