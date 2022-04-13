Chicago Fire and Los Angeles Galaxy will play at Soldier Field Stadium for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Chicago Fire and Los Angeles Galaxy will face each other at Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago, Illinois, for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season in an interzonal game between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. If you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

The Red Machine are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 9 points. In their last match, Chicago Fire suffered its first defeat of the Season with a 1-0 loss to Orlando City SC. The Fire entered the contest without four key players from the starting lineup, as midfielders Fabian Herbers and Xherdan Shaqiri, and defender Miguel Navarro were all sidelined due to injury. Additionally, team captain Rafael Czichos missed his second straight match due to health and safety protocols. After the game, coach Ezra Hendrickson said: “Yeah, you know, it's not the way we wanted to lose our first game. But you know, it happens. It's part of the game. I thought the boys still fought, even for a long time, being down a man, I thought they still fought, you know what I mean. Ended up giving one away on a set piece. But a loss is a loss. We weren't going to go 34 games undefeated, but we are happy with the effort the boys put in regardless”.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Galaxy are doing a great campaign. Until now, they have played six games, won four matches, and lost two. The team led by Greg Vanney is in second place in the Western Conference with 12 points, one less than Los Angeles FC, which are in the first position. In their last match, Los Galácticos defeated Los Angeles FC 2-1 on “El Trafico”.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Date

Chicago Fire and Los Angeles Galaxy will face each other at Soldier Field Stadium on Saturday, April 16 for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy

The game to be played between Chicago Fire and Los Angeles Galaxy at Soldier Field Stadium for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on WGN TV, ESPN+. Also, if you are in Canada to watch the match, you can tune in to DAZN.