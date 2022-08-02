Social media could be used in benefit of people, but also against them. This is the case of Chicharito, who was severely critized after snubbing fans and throwing away a Mexican flag while signing some autographs.

Nowadays, social media is the perfect way to reveal some aspects that in the past remained under the shadow. For soccer players, this has not been the best as they are now under the spotlight practically every minute. Now, it was turn of Chicharito Hernandez, LA Galaxy's forward, to be severely criticized after snubbing fans and throwing away a Mexican flag.

With the 2022 MLS season comming to an end in its regular phase, all the teams are trying to get the last points to enter the Playoffs. LA Galaxy is not in the postseason bound after 22 games, but they are looking forward to win the last games and Chicharito is targeted as the main leader to carry his club.

Undoubtedly, Chicharito is one of the biggest stars in Major League Soccer and everyone wants a picture or some good memories with the forward. In every single game, the former Real Madrid player is the main target for fans, but now he did not respond so well and the social media judged him for his actions.

Chicharito snubbed some fans and rejected a Mexican flag by throwing it away

Chicharito Hernandez was caught in two different videos making some gestures that were criticized in social media. In both of them, he doesn't seem to treat his fans very well despite them only asking for a picture or his signature.

In the first one, Chicharito approaches some people outside the FC Dallas stadium on Saturday after his team lost 1-0. He instantly was interrupted by a kid who wanted him to sign his jersey, but Javier Hernandez rejected him and didn't even take a picture with the boy.

As for the second video, the LA Galaxy forward went to the stands to greet some fans. One of them gives Chicharito a Mexican flag, which the player grabs and immediately throws it away to the floor. He was severely criticized in social media as fans think that he should be more empathic with the ones that only want to meet their idol.