After 14 years, Chicharito Hernandez returned to Liga MX. The forward came on as a substitute for Chivas in the 88th minute against Pumas UNAM replacing Fernando Beltran. He got a spectacular ovation at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Since signing with Manchester United in 2010, Chicharito had a fantastic career that took him to teams such as Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. During his time with the Red Devils, Javier Hernandez was one of the favorite players of the legendary coach, Sir Alex Ferguson.

In 2020, Chicharito Hernandez decided to sign with the MLS as one of the big stars of the LA Galaxy. However, last season, a terrible knee injury jeopardized his career and the club didn’t not extend his contract.

Now, the Mexican legend is 35 years old and is seeking redemption with his beloved team. Therefore, Saturday night was very special for CH14 and the player became emotional during the post-match press conference.

Chicharito’s special message for Chivas’ fans

Although Chicharito Hernandez played very few minutes in the 3-1 victory of Chivas against Pumas UNAM, the reality is that it is a significant first step in his long nine-month recovery from the knee injury.

“I am moved. I am happy. It is a very gratifying moment because there were very tough and lonely moments (after the injury). The word ‘thank you’ falls very short for these fans. Today, I felt like a footballer again.”

Javier Hernandez acknowledged that, after 14 years with different teams around the world, the main goal is to win the championship with Chivas against contenders like Club America, Tigres UANL or Cruz Azul.

“My dream is the championship. That the institution continues to grow. That this can be an umbrella for many young people to have the career they dream of. Obviously, try to give back all the affection and love to the fans with championships. Those are the things that I have very clear.”