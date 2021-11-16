Chile play against Ecuador for a Group G game of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Chile vs Ecuador: Predictions, odds and how to watch the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US

Chile and Ecuador meet in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago on November 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM (ET). Positive numbers lead to big wins.Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Chile were at the bottom of the standings table a few weeks ago, but after three consecutive victories they are in the 4th spot of the standings with 16 points. Those numbers are good to play in Qatar 2022 but Chile still has a lot to prove.

Ecuador are in a spot higher than Chile with 20 points in the standings, they have a positive record and two recent good results that added 4 points to the team's record in the 2022 South American Qualifiers.

Chile vs Ecuador: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 7:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago de Chile.

Chile vs Ecuador: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

Chile vs Ecuador: Storylines

Chile are getting back to their good form after several weeks struggling to win, but they won the last games against Venezuela 3-0 at home and against Paraguay 1-0 on the road. That last game was a bit more difficult as the home team stopped multiple attacks from the Chileans. But that was Chile's second straight win over Paraguay in the South American Qualifiers.

Ecuador took revenge against Venezuela in a recent home game, they won 1-0 after losing to Venezuela 2-1 on the road. Before that victory, the Ecuadorians drew 0-0 against Colombia on the road just after losing against Venezuela. After this game Ecuador plays against Brazil at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chile vs Ecuador in the U.S.

This game of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels in the United States, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in: Fubo Sports Network

Chile vs Ecuador: Predictions And Odds

Chile are favorites at home thanks to recent good results with -130 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good offense at home but the visitors are in a better position in the standings. Ecuador are underdogs with +400 moneyline and the draw is offered at +200 odds. The best pick for this Soccer game is: Draw +230.



FanDuel Chile -130 Draw / Totals +230 / 2.5 Ecuador +400

* Odds via FanDuel