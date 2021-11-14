Chile and Ecuador will face each other for Matchday 14 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out how both teams could line up for this match.

Chile and Ecuador will face each other in Santiago for Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in a crucial match for both teams. La Roja are now in fourth place in the standings but everything is tight between four teams.

The home side has been impeccable in their last games, having a three-match winning streak, after they defeated Paraguay on Thursday. Martin Lasarte’s men will try to extend their streak to remain in a qualifying position in the table and get closer to the third place.

On the other hand, La Tricolor are still in the third place of the standings with 20 points after defeating Venezuela 1-0. Gustavo Alfaro’s team are four points clear of their nearest competitors, but they can get too confident.

Chile’s probable starting eleven

The hosts will be without forward Ben Brereton Diaz, who has scored three goals in eight games, due to accumulations of bookings. However, Alexis Sanchez would probably start again, after he missed last month's games.

This could be Chile's possible starting lineup against Ecuador: Bravo; Maripan, Gary Medel, Roco; Nunez, Mena, Vidal, Baeza, Valdes; Sanchez, Vargas.

Ecuador’s possible lineup

Meanwhile, Gustavo Alfaro will probably decide to start the same team that played against Venezuela, after another strong performance. They need a win to stay ahead in the standings and the best way is to put an assembled team.

This could be Ecuador’s possible starting lineup against Chile: Dominguez; Castillo, Torres, Hincapie, Cruz; Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Sarmiento, Preciado; Reasco.