MLB News: Brian Cashman reveals Hal Steinbrenner’s plans for Aaron Boone’s future with the Yankees

When Brian Cashman speaks about the inner workings of the New York Yankees, everyone listens—especially with the 2025 MLB season approaching and expectations for significant changes within the organization. One of those potential adjustments could involve Aaron Boone’s future as manager, a move that aligns with Hal Steinbrenner’s vision.

In his latest remarks, Cashman made it clear that Steinbrenner and the Yankees are working on a plan to keep Boone beyond 2025, stating that the team’s owner wants him to remain in charge for the long haul.

While no official deal has been announced yet, Cashman expressed optimism, saying, “Hopeful at some point sooner than later that we’ll be able to officially cement something.” This suggests that an extension could be finalized before the season begins. Recently, the Yankees confirmed that Aaron Boone would manage the team for at least one more year.

Cashman also emphasized that while Boone’s potential extension is important, the team’s primary focus remains on building a strong roster: “Our main focus is roster construction, and some of the other stuff we’re just getting into, but our intent is that Boone continues with the Yankees’ path.”

What is Aaron Boone’s salary with the Yankees?

According to FanSided, Boone has a contract valued at $6 million annually. While he isn’t the highest-paid manager in MLB, his salary has improved over time, starting at $4 million before he received the extension.

Boone’s Results Since 2018

Since 2018, Aaron Boone has been the manager of the New York Yankees. During his tenure, the team has reached the playoffs six times, with one appearance in the World Series, ending a streak of poor performances in that stage since the Bombers last won the World Series in 2009.