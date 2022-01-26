Chile are one of the big favorites to play in Qatar 2022 but they still have to find a way to enter the top 5 standings. Chile have a good record but the last four games of the qualifiers are life or death for them.

Chile are very close to stealing the 5th spot in the standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers as they need only one win to climb another spot and displace Peru, but Chile lost the most recent game at home, being an perfect opportunity to have a more solid path to Qatar 2022.

The big question is what happened to Chile against Ecuador on November 16, 2021, that game was a disaster for the home team, Chile, since they couldn't do anything to tie the game after Ecuador scored the first goal of the game at the 9th minute.

Chile won their last game on Matchday 13 on November 11, 2021 against Paraguay 0-1 on the road, that was the third consecutive victory for the Chileans who came in good shape to continue climbing spots in the standings.

Chile’s roster to face Argentina and Bolivia: 29 players names

Chile's goal is to win all 4 games of the South American qualifiers and Lasarte (Chile's head coach) knows how important it is to call up the best available players. But this time Lasarte will not have Arturo Vidal available as the player is suspended for three games.

Goalkeepers: Bravo, Brayan Cortés, Sebastián Pérez.

Defenders: Paulo Díaz, Velber Huerta, Isla, Benjamín Kuscevic, Guillermo Maripán, Medel, Mena, Francisco Sierralta, Sebastián Vegas.

Midfielders: Aránguiz, Tomás Alarcón, Claudio Baeza, Pablo Galdames, Felipe Méndez, Marcelino Núñez, Pablo Parra, Erick Pulgar, Gabriel Suazo.

Forwards: Ben Brereton, Víctor Dávila, Marcelo Allende, Jean Meneses, Joaquín Montecinos, Iván Morales, Sánchez, Vargas.

The strong game of the Chileans is in the midfield, from there the team must pressure Argentina to win the game or at least draw. The problem for them will be when they have to play on the road against Bolivia, since that country is a problem for most teams due to the altitude.

