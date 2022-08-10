In one of the most exciting derbies in Liga MX, Chivas hosts two-time defending champions, and one of its fiercest rivals, Atlas on matchday 8 of the Apertura 2022. Find out how to watch this match for free from the United States.

The city of Jalisco in western Mexico will come to a standstill when Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas clash in the city's derby in the framework of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament. The good news is that you can enjoy the match for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

After becoming a two-time champion, after more than 70 years of a Liga MX title drought, Atlas has lost its way a bit and heads into Liga MX matchday 8 with a record of 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. However, their most recent result was an oxygenating triumph over Querétaro.

On the other side of the pitch, Chivas is mired in a severe crisis. The equation is simple: they have not been able to win a single match so far in the Liga MX Apertura 2022. The upcoming derby could be the final blow to the project of coach Ricardo Cadena, who, if he were to lose against a hated rival like Atlas, would be in danger of being sacked.

Chivas vs Atlas: Date

Chivas Guadalajara will be facing a lot of pressure when they take on Atlas next Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Akron Stadium in matchday 8 of Liga MX. The red-and-white coach's job could be in jeopardy.

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Atlas:

Passion, urgency and drama. Matches with these kinds of ingredients are what fans dream of and Chivas vs Atlas on matchday 8 of Liga MX is what it will be. Enjoy it for free in the US with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). You can also tune in on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, and UNIVERSO.