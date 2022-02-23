Chivas and Puebla will face each other for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Chivas Guadalajara and Puebla will face each other for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The visitors want to get another win and stay in the top of the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).

Chivas are not having their best start of the season. They are coming to this match with two defeats in a row: first, they lost 1-3 to Tigres UANL at home and then were beaten 2-1 by Leon. Guadalajara are currently in the ninth place of the table with seven points.

Meanwhile, Puebla are showing great form after winning four out of their last five matches. So, it’s not surprising that they are currently in first place in the standings with 14 points, just one unit away from Pachuca. They are going to visit Guadalajara after defeating Monterrey 1-0 last time out.

Chivas vs Puebla: Date

Chivas and Puebla will meet each other on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Estadio AKRON. In their last match, which took place in November for the Apertura Playoffs, they drew 2-2 and Chivas advanced after winning in penalties (6-5).

Chivas vs Puebla: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Chivas vs Puebla

The match between Chivas and Puebla for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura to be played Saturday, February 26, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.