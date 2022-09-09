Chivas Guadalajara's meteoric rise in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 is coming up against an uncomfortable rival that threatens to make life difficult for them, Club Puebla. In this story, find the preview and predictions and odds, as well as where and how to watch this match for free in the United States.

An opponent seriously threatens to put a damper on the momentum of one of Mexico's most popular teams in the Liga MX Apertura 2022: Chivas vs Puebla. You can enjoy this match for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) and here we reveal the preview and predictions for the game.

Chivas arrives to matchday 14 with motivation sky high after their 8-game winless streak in Liga MX is now well behind them with 4 wins and 1 draw in their last 5 games played. The Rebaño's improvement has been such that their goal is to reach the Playoff places in the standings.

Puebla is simply the king of fairness in Liga MX. No other team has more draws than them in the Apertura 2022 (10). Those ten points still allow them to occupy a Playoff spot, which could be in jeopardy if they fail to win their third victory of the tournament.

Chivas vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September, 10, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Akron Stadium, Jalisco, Mexico

Location: Akron Stadium, Jalisco, Mexico

Live Stream US: Fubo TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC

Chivas vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Chivas vs Puebla: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Chivas earned a 2-1 victory, including a refereeing controversy, in their most recent match, a visit to Xolos Tijuana at the border. Meanwhile, Puebla lost a two-goal lead to Pachuca in Liga MX matchday 13, a bittersweet draw at home.

The statistical picture is encouraging for Club Puebla as they have won three of their five most recent meetings with Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX (including their last two visits to Akron Stadium), to one draw and two wins for the Rojiblancos.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Puebla:

Chivas Guadalajara vs Puebla on matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 looks very interesting, as despite the visitor's tendency to draw, their game is very colorful.

Chivas vs Puebla: Predictions and Odds

Chivas' improved form makes them the oddsmakers' favorite for this Liga MX match. Although an upset of Puebla pays well.