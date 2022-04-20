Chivas will clash Pumas UNAM for Matchday 16 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Chivas and Pumas UNAM will play at Estadio Akron on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Chivas have gained confidence since their new interim coach Ricardo Cadena has led them to win 2 straight Liga MX games. Chivas are rank 7th in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table and with 2 games left, they will fight to clinch at least a Reclassification zone spot.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM have been in shape this last week. The scoreless draw against Cruz Azul to qualify to the CONCACAF Champions League final and the win as hosts against Monterrey has help them to rank 8th in the table after several weeks being below the Reclassification zone.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Chivas will play against Pumas UNAM for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Saturday April 23, 2022 at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco. Their last game at Estadio Akron, Chivas end up with a 2-1 win.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

Chivas against Pumas UNAM on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options are: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC.