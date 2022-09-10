In the rescheduled matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, a great match is expected in Chivas vs Tigres UANL. Here's how and where to watch this Mexican league match for free from the United States.

One of the most popular teams in Mexico collides with one of the best squads in the league, in a duel that will deliver drama and tension to whoever watches it: Chivas vs Tigres UANL, on matchday 9 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament. Enjoy this match for free if you are in the United States through Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

As unlikely as it may seem, Chivas vs Tigres was rescheduled from the original week it was booked to take place due to an error in the current Liga MX tournament schedule. The regulations state that a minimum of 72 hours must elapse between each match played by the teams. If the match had been played in mid-August, together with the other matches of matchday 9, the aforementioned requirement would not have been met.

Thus, affected by a human blunder, Chivas and Tigres finally meet on a soccer field to define who is the better of the two. Despite the fact that the difference in points between them is 5 points, they are very close in the Liga MX standings, which makes this match a direct duel to position themselves better for the playoffs.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Date

The rescheduled matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between the Rojiblancos and Tigres UANL will take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The venue that will host the clash between Chivas and the northerners will be Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State ni the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL:

There is good news if you want to enjoy the match between Chivas and Tigres UANL for the best place in the standings of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. If you are in the United States you can enjoy it for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game are Universo, Universo WOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.