Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has managed to overcome his heart issues and record his first official appearance for Brentford in the Premier League. Here, check out how the Bees' fans welcomed the 30-year-old back on the field.

Exactly 259 days after suffering and surviving a heart attack at the 2020 European Championship, soccer fans welcomed the day that had been announced for some time. On Saturday, Christian Eriksen has returned on the field with his new Premier League club, Brentford.

The Danish footballer started the Newcastle clash on the bench, but as announced by manager Thomas Frank, the 30-year-old received a chance in the second half, and it was in the main focus of the Brentford Community Stadium.

Eriksen replaced his compatriot, Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen in the 52nd minute, and this emotional scene made the headlines in England, as the home fans greeted the playmaker with standing ovations and huge applause.

Watch: Christian Eriksen returns to pitch 8 months after accident

Although 10-men Brentford suffered a home loss by Newcastle with a final result of 2-0, everyone forgot about the result in the 52nd minute, as the Denmark international entered the game. for some, the moment would equal a soccer miracle considering the fact that he had survived a heart attack last June.

This is the first time Christian Eriksen has stepped on the pitch, eight months, or more precisely 259 days after he had suffered a cardiac arrest during the 2020 Euro clash between Denmark and Finland match in Copenhagen. After the unfortunate heart problems, Dane was fitted with a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), and as a result, he was forced to leave Inter.