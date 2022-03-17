The USMNT superstar scored for Chelsea against Lille in leg two of the round of 16 and set two new records for an American in Champions League action.

Christian Pulisic is back, after battling injury at the start of the season and working his way back to the Chelsea lineup the USMNT star has been all aces. Pulisic has been in excellent form for the Blues, scoring goals and being a setup man.

Pulisic had yet another fantastic performance for Chelsea against Lille in their second leg clash in the UEFA Champions League. Not only did the American score his second Champions League goal this season it was his third game that Pulisic either scored or assisted on a goal in the competition.

The 23-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania native also entered the record books yet again for an American in European soccer’s biggest stage. Here are the two records Pulisic set after his goal against Lille.

Christian Pulisic breaks two records with goal against Lille

Christian Pulisic hit yet another milestone as he became the second CONCACAF player to score 4 goals in the knockout stages of the competition. Pulisic tied LA Galaxy forward Chicharito Hernández with 4 goals in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The other milestone is that Pulisic became the first CONCACAF player to score in both the first and second leg of a Champions League knockout series.

Up next for Pulisic is a FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough and then off to USMNT camp to secure World Cup qualification with the national team.

