The talented but often injured 23-year-old winger has once again begun a slow campaign and it continues to leave USMNT and Chelsea supporters waiting for that breakout season that continues to elude Christian Pulisic.

When does a player go from talented to world class? It usually comes down to baby steps, the player gets first team minutes and starts to insert themselves into a lineup, that player rises to the occasion many times and eventually is irreplaceable in their position. For Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic there is no question about his talent or his abilities, there are glaring questions about his consistency and health.

This season was the year where the American winger was going to truly break down the walls, entering his third season in the Premier League, Pulisic was given the 10 jersey at Chelsea and under Thomas Tuchel was primed to showcase his talent and take command of the best league in the world. That did not happen as yet injuries and being played out of position has Pulisic at only 2 goals, 1 assist, in 10 games out of a possible 20 in the league.

In the last four games, Pulisic has played all of the 90 minutes but three of them were at forward and 1 as a wing back on the right. His performances have been mixed and once again Chelsea and USMNT fans seem to be waiting for next year for the American to finally have that breakout season.

What is Christian Pulisic’s natural position at Chelsea?

Chelsea is a weird team to crack and figure out, a team that is not shy about spending money, the squad looks something more out of an all-star roster than an organized soccer squad. The forward position seems to be the team’s Achilles heel, as various players have come in and out of the lineup this season up top including Pulisic who was not productive at all in that position. The squad has struggled with injuries and a coronavirus pandemic which forced Tuchel to juggle the roster, especially in the last month, and the odd man out was Pulisic playing anywhere but his natural position as winger, where he is most effective.

In the four games Pulisic played at winger or in his natural position the American scored 2 goals. One of those goals was off of a substitute appearance against Leicester City. Forward Romelu Lukaku recently told Sky Sports he was discontent at the formation being implemented by Tuchel, the Belgian striker, one of the summer’s biggest transfers has 5 goals in 13 games.

If one thing no one can take away from the American is his tenacity and drive, often when the chips were down Pulisic dusted off and came back strong to finish a season, he did it last season and his first year at the club. Last season Pulisic suffered from a huge drought but eventually that was forgotten with a spotlight performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Pulisic, while in and out of the starting lineup became a force off the bench and ended his season playing very well in the Champions League final.

Where does Pulisic go from here?

Despite the transfer rumors, Pulisic seems to not be going anywhere at least this season. Pulisic will most likely see out the year, but by the looks of what Tuchel has been doing he will need to make the best out of the opportunities he gets. World class players find a way to be effective even if the game is not 100% how they’d did it to be and Pulisic has become a sort of expert at defying the odds.

A big game to start the new year against Liverpool would be an ideal starting spot for Pulisic to have a comeback performance. Although in the end it will be up to Tuchel to play the American where he can be the most effective.

Chelsea is a club where Andriy Shevchenko, Juan Sebastian Veron, Hernan Crespo, and Fernando Torres were considered flop signings, you have to be extremely confused to say these players were bad players, tolerance at Chelsea is simply not in the vocabulary. For Christian Pulisic he has all the talent in the world, but he will need to take it up a notch or find a way if he wants to break down the wall of role player at Chelsea.

For now, fans and pundits continue to wait for that breakout season that will make Christian Pulisic world class.

