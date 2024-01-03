Christophe Dugarry slams Kylian Mbappé over his on again off again summer move

Kylian Mbappé and his summer plans are the talk of the town in France, all roads lead to Real Madrid, where it has been reported that the French star even saw homes in the Spanish capital two years ago.



Yesterday a report in France also suggested that Liverpool might join the race for the PSG forward and World Cup winner. All this talk of a summer move has PSG supporters and a former World Cup winner livid and tired.



Christophe Dugarry, member of the 1998 French World Cup winning side spoke out to RMC that he is sick and tired of all this Mbappé transfer talk.



Christophe Dugarry goes off on Kylian Mbappé transfer talks



Dugarry expressed his view by stating, “I have the impression that every six months it’s: he stays, he goes… That bothers me. I’m tired of this. I want Mbappé to embark on a club project and stop being in a more personal project.



“I’m tired of listening to chatter about his future club every six months. I’m fed up. I’m not interested, I’m not interested anymore.”



Christophe Dugarry played for various top clubs including Milan, Barcelona, Marseille, and made a career playing for Bordeaux among others.



Dugarry was able to win 3 titles with France in his 55 caps, FIFA World Cup: 1998, UEFA European Championship: 2000 and, FIFA Confederations Cup: 2001.