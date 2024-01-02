Rafael Leao is one of the most talented players at AC Milan, in five seasons the Portuguese star has 47 goals in 183 games. This season there has been no question that when Rafael Leao is on, AC Milan clicks on all cylinders.



Stefano Pioli made sure to lighten the load off of Leao with the signing of USMNT winger Christian Pulisic who has returned that confidence in spades for his new team with six goals and four assists, freeing up Leao to create more and play more freely on the left.



Now Leao sat down with Sky Sports in Italy and talked about the next step in his career and how the talented winger can get to the level of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé.



Leao on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé



In the interview the journalist asked the AC Milan winger what he is missing from getting to the top of world soccer, Leao responded, “Yes but I’m not selfish. I can score goals, but I can also get assists.



“At that level numbers make the difference because Mbappe, Haaland, Messi have numbers that speak for themselves. When I think like them, I’ll get to their level.”



Profile of Rafael Leão



Rafael Leao is regarded as one of the best forwards and wingers in the world. He can play on both wings and down the middle although at AC Milan he mostly plays on the left.



Leao began his career at Sporting Lisbon before a move to France for Lille, after only one season he was signed by AC Milan where he has won one Serie A title with the club.