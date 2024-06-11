The Mexican national team winger is set for a move to San Diego FC. Lozano is slated to be paid between $7-9 million annually.

Hirving Lozano has made his choice; he is off to Major League Soccer and San Diego FC. Lozano is another big-name Mexican player who is making his way to MLS and is set for a record salary starting in 2025.

San Diego FC, the league’s 30th team, wants to make a major splash in their first season of MLS play, and Hirving Lozano will be the face of the franchise. Lozano comes to MLS by way of PSV, where the Mexican international had a lukewarm season.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, “Chucky” spoke about the differences and similarities between Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

Hirving Lozano on Liga MX vs MLS debate

In the interview, Lozano mentioned, “I think they are at the same level, but MLS is growing better and will be better than Liga MX… MLS has grown a lot and I wanted to be part of that process.”

Hirving Lozano

Lozano, despite being one of Mexican soccer’s best exports in recent memory, was not chosen to play for the national team in this summer’s upcoming Copa America. The decision to leave him and a few other veteran players off the list is a “generational shift” imposed by the Mexican federation.

Lozano’s move to MLS and not being called up by El Tri for Copa America were both not viewed favorably by the Mexican press and pundits.