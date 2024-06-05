Hirving Lozano is set for a move to MLS side San Diego FC. The move comes after a disappointing spell in PSV.

For Hirving Lozano, the horizon and a big payday lie in Major League Soccer. After a timid season with PSV, where the Mexican winger scored just 6 goals in 33 games, at only 28, Lozano is heading to MLS to play for San Diego FC.

San Diego FC is slated to play in MLS as of the 2025 season and will be the 30th team in the league, although rumors indicate that they won’t be the last. San Diego FC is looking to make a big splash in the community, and Chucky Lozano will be a big part of that.

Lozano’s move to MLS will involve a transfer fee rumored to be in the $10 million range, as well as signing a lucrative contract with the club. The deal is reported to be for four years.

What is Hirving Lozano’s rumored MLS salary?

According to AS, Hirving Lozano’s MLS salary is reported to be in the range of $7-9 million. Lozano would almost automatically become the third-highest-paid player in the league if he makes in the $9 million range.

Hirving Lozano of Mexico

Lozano would be yet another high-priced Mexican import in a long line of name Mexican players who have usually flopped in MLS. Carlos Vela, Jorge Campos, and Cuauhtémoc Blanco stand out as the best imports from Mexico in MLS history.

Some of the flops include Rafa Marquez, Javier Hernández, Nery Castillo, Luis Ángel Landín, and Giovani dos Santos.