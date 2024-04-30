Hirving Lozano may be transferred to new MLS expansion side San Diego FC as the team’s first major signing.

San Diego FC wants to go big in their first season of MLS in 2025, the team which will play all their home games at Snapdragon Stadium, a 35,000-seat outdoor venue that opened in 2022 at the former site of San Diego Stadium, does not have a coach but does have three players on their roster.



For their first DP the club is looking to tap into San Diego’s big Mexican community and are gunning for none other than El Tri international Hirving Lozano. Lozano is currently at PSV after a successful spell at Napoli and according to Tom Bogert, the club are in “advanced” talks with the Mexican star.



Bogert reports that San Diego FC ownership group have been in talks with Lozano for a while and that the transfer fee would be in the $12 million range.

Hirving Lozano to San Diego FC?



Hirving Lozano is only 28 and has played for Napoli, PSV in two stints, and Pachuca winning titles in all three clubs and on the verge of another with PSV. Lozano is also one of the best players on the Mexican national team earning 70 caps and playing in two World Cups.

This season Lozano has 6 goals in 30 games for PSV and his current contract runs until 2028. At $12 million it’s a bargain signing for the MLS side, Lozano aside from his name value can play either on the left or right wing and is one of the best Mexican soccer players of his generation.



Mexican stars have been more miss than hit in MLS, but Carlos Vela, Jorge Campos, Hector Herrera, and Jonathan Dos Santos are major exceptions to the rule.



Bogert reports that Lozano is very keen on the deal and despite nearly having four years remaining on his PSV deal, the Netherland’s giant is asking for a price that is reasonable for all parties involved.