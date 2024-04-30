Robert Taylor is on his contract year at Inter Miami and has one desire moving forward, staying.

No other player has improved so much since the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami than Robert Taylor. The Finland winger is Inter Miami’s all- time assist leader and is tied for first as the all-time appearance leader.



Last season Taylor had the most productive season in his MLS stint with 8 goals in 40 games, thanks largely to linking up and understanding how to play with Lionel Messi.



While used now as a utility player, Taylor more often than not is in the starting lineup and this year has 3 goals in 9 games on pace for his best season yet. Now Taylor spoke to the press after Inter Miami’s training session and knows exactly what he wants regarding his future.

Robert Taylor wants to stay at Inter Miami



Robert Taylor’s current deal expires in December 2024, in 87 games Taylor has 14 goals for the club. When speaking with the media, Taylor did not hold back regarding his admiration for his star studded teammates.

“I love it (at Inter Miami), this is the best team and best club I have ever played for, I’d like to stay here.” When asked if talks have started on his future, Taylor was mum on the subject choosing to focus on the season at hand.

“I need to make sure I continue playing well, in order to be able to stay,” the winger told reporter Jose Armando.

Inter Miami next plays the New York Red Bulls at home on Saturday May 4th.