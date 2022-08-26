Three-time NCAA Champion Clemson Men's soccer begins its path to defend their title against Indiana. Here is all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this 2022 college game in the US.

Clemson vs Indiana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 NCAA College Soccer game

Clemson and Indiana are two of the most powerful soccer programs in the United States. Matchday 1 will present both teams in the 2022 NCAA Men's soccer season. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game. In the US it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Clemson will defend its 2021 National Championship against the eight-time winners Indiana. The Tigers have a solid soccer program and will try to get another title this year to prove that point.

As for Indiana, it is known that they are the most dominant squad in Men's soccer. The last time they met was in 2012, when the Hoosiers won with a 3-0 score. Then they lifted the National Championship title that same year.

Clemson vs Indiana: Date

This game for Matchday 1 of 2022 NCAA College Soccer between Clemson and Indiana will be played at the Historic Riggs Field this Friday, August 26 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Clemson vs Indiana: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Clemson vs Indiana

This Matchday 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Soccer between Clemson and Indiana will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial to enjoy this duel.