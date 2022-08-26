Clemson and Indiana are two of the most powerful soccer programs in the United States. Matchday 1 will present both teams in the 2022 NCAA Men's soccer season. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game. In the US it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.
Clemson will defend its 2021 National Championship against the eight-time winners Indiana. The Tigers have a solid soccer program and will try to get another title this year to prove that point.
As for Indiana, it is known that they are the most dominant squad in Men's soccer. The last time they met was in 2012, when the Hoosiers won with a 3-0 score. Then they lifted the National Championship title that same year.
Clemson vs Indiana: Date
This game for Matchday 1 of 2022 NCAA College Soccer between Clemson and Indiana will be played at the Historic Riggs Field this Friday, August 26 at 7:00 PM (ET).
Clemson vs Indiana: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
TV channel in the US to watch Clemson vs Indiana
This Matchday 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Soccer between Clemson and Indiana will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial to enjoy this duel.