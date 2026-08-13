Club America vs Austin FC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 13, 2026

Club America visit Austin FC at Q2 Stadium for the final Phase One match of the 2026 Leagues Cup. Both teams are unbeaten with two wins, setting up a decisive MLS vs. Liga MX clash. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Austin FC Tournament Leagues Cup Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Club America vs Austin FC in the USA

Club America vs Austin FC will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the United States. It carries every Leagues Cup match as part of its soccer coverage, with games available live and on demand through the app and the web.

Can I watch Club America vs Austin FC for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch Club America vs Austin FC through Apple TV‘s 7-day free trial. It currently advertises a free trial in the United States, after which the regular subscription costs $12.99 per month.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America vs Austin FC is the final match of Phase One of the 2026 Leagues Cup, and both teams arrive with a perfect six points from their opening two games.

Austin FC defeated Club Tijuana 2-0 before producing an emphatic 3-0 win over Puebla, while Club America followed a victory over San Diego FC with a 3-1 comeback against the Portland Timbers. The two clubs are therefore among the teams currently occupying qualifying positions for the quarterfinals.

Rodolfo Cota #30 of Club America (Source: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

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The stakes are particularly high because only the top four MLS teams and top four Liga MX teams after Phase One advance to the knockout rounds. The 2026 competition features 36 clubs, with every team playing three matches against opponents from the other league. Austin FC qualified for the tournament after reaching the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, while Club America represents Liga MX.

Austin has been one of the surprise performers of the opening round. The Verde & Black opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Tijuana, with Joseph Rosales and Jon Gallagher scoring, before Myrto Uzuni produced a first-half hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Puebla. That result gave Austin six points and a strong goal differential heading into its decisive meeting with América.

Club America has shown similar attacking form. The Mexican side beat Portland 3-1 after Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring, Isaias Violante restored the lead in the second half and Oscar Perea added a late third. The result gave America its second straight victory and set up a showdown between two unbeaten teams at Q2 Stadium.

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Club America vs Austin FC: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Ramon Juarez, Miguel Vazquez, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez; Alan Cervantes, Dagoberto Espinoza; Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, Isaias Violante; Alejandro Cardenas.

Austin FC (3-4-3): Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Jon Gallagher, Oleksandr Svatok; Joseph Rosales, Besard Sabovic, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff; Myrto Uzuni, Christian Ramirez, Facundo Torres.

What time is the Club America vs Austin FC match?

The match kicks off on Thursday, August 13, at 8:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, with a scheduled local kickoff of 7:30 PM CT.

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